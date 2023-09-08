North Texas schools adjust games, recess for last day of triple-digit heat streak

With this summer surpassing 1954 with the fourth most triple-digit days on record, North Texas school districts have had to make a lot of adjustments to keep students safe during the excessive heat from adjusting game times to lots of indoor recess.

While teachers across North Texas have worked hard the past month to come up with ways to have fun inside, kids and their teachers say indoor recess comes nowhere close to the real thing.

Fourth grader Diego Garza at Richardson ISD’s Canyon Creek Elementary says it's harder to play with friends inside.

Fourth-grade teacher Gwen Metzger says outdoor recess helps kids to focus later in the day.

"Second week of school, we had indoor recess every day, which was hard," she said.

We've also seen how the dangerous heat both in August and now September is also impacting school sports.

Like many districts, Grand Prairie ISD adjusted game times in hopes of getting a degree or two of relief once the sun begins to go down.

"During the game, we keep a close watch on all the kids on both sides," said Grand Prairie ISD Spokesperson Sam Buchmeyer. "They love the competition. Love to be out there playing. That's why we have to make sure they're hydrated."

It's why everyone is hoping Friday's excessive heat is the final domino of triple digits to fall.

"We hope!" Metzger said.