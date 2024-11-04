Expand / Collapse search

North Texas school districts holding bond, tax rate elections

Published  November 4, 2024 11:55am CST
2024 Election
FRISCO, Texas - Several North Texas school districts will ask voters for more funding on Election Day.

Argyle, Celina, Coppell, Frisco, Grapevine-Colleyville, Northwest, and Rockwall ISDs are holding tax ratification elections.

For example, Frisco ISD is asking for a tax rate increase of $0.0294 per $100 in home value. That additional money would help the district cover regular maintenance, operations, and debt bills.

Frisco ISD also wants voters to approve spending more than $1 billion on bond projects. The money will be used to renovate and build new schools, purchase buses, update outdated technology equipment, and build an $11 million tennis center.

Rockwall ISD is asking for $848 million for new school facilities, buses, and improving stadium facilities.

Allen ISD wants $447 million for school facilities, safety upgrades, repairing athletic tracks, and upgrading instructional technology.

There are also bond elections in the Highland Park, Sunnyvale, and Birdville school districts.