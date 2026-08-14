Dallas Weather: Triple digit heat and fire danger continues

The Brief High temperatures across North Texas will range between 99 and 103 degrees, with heat index values exceeding 105 degrees. Low humidity and breezy winds are heightening fire risks—especially west of the DFW metroplex—leading most counties to enforce burn bans. A strong high-pressure ridge will intensify the heat next week, potentially bringing the hottest temperatures of the year and no rain for at least seven days.



The intense heat and fire danger will remain in the forecast for North Texas for the foreseeable future.

Friday Forecast

Friday will be seasonably hot and dry with highs reaching between 99 and 103 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday for heat index values exceeding 105 degrees.

Breezy southerly winds and low humidity will also create elevated fire weather conditions across North and Central Texas.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday and Sunday will be more of the same – mostly sunny and hot with highs between 101 and 103 degrees.

The fire threat continues, especially west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex where the humidity is low and vegetation is dry.

7-Day Forecast

The heat intensifies through next week as a strong ridge of high pressure settles over the region, potentially bringing the hottest weather of the year.

Daily temperatures will climb above 100 degrees with no rain expected for at least seven days.

Prevent Wildfires

Most counties in North Texas are currently under a burn ban. Even if you don't live in an area where there is an active burn ban, experts say you should act as if you are because of how dry things are right now.

You can also do your part to help prevent wildfires by not:

Tossing lit cigarettes on the ground

Dragging loose tow chains

Parking or driving over tall grass

Leaving campfires unattended

Burning unnecessarily

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