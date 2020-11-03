North Texas polling locations open with some long lines on election day

Polling places are busy in North Texas for election day despite the fact that millions of people have already voted.

Polls opened Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and at the American Airlines Center in Downtown Dallas, the line stretched down the street and around the corner.

Elections officials expected a crowd even though about 10 million Texans voted early. The state could pass another record of 12 million voters by the end of the day.

MORE: How to vote in Texas

Dallas County alone could hit 1 million voters.

Some people showed up as early as 5:30 a.m. to try to beat the rush.

Advertisement

“The staff in here was enormously helpful and prepared. I was in and out in no time,” said Sam Nease, a Dallas County voter.

“I’m coming here to vote my conscience and bring America back to the world,” added James Nyfeler, a Dallas County resident who flew in from Paris.

“I think people are just so tired of everything. Maybe they want change or maybe they don’t want change,” said Jackie Hoskins, who voted Tuesday morning. “It’s really hard to argue when you don’t vote. People want to have a voice and as Americans, we have a lot of those.”

MORE: Voter's Guide: Key races to watch

Security is tight at the AAC. Officers with dogs have been patrolling the area since 4 a.m.

People who planned to vote by mail but have not sent their ballots in yet are urged to drop it off at a county elections office. They can also turn it in at a polling place and vote in person instead.

The polls close Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

RELATED: North Texas leaders fully prepared for Election Day as more record numbers expected