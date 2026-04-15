North Texas Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes could have seditious conspiracy conviction dismissed

The Brief The DOJ has moved to dismiss seditious conspiracy convictions for Stewart Rhodes and other Jan. 6 defendants, effectively seeking to wipe their criminal records clean. The request follows President Trump’s recent decision to commute the sentences of Rhodes and 11 others, though their felony convictions currently remain in place. If approved by the courts, these individuals would have their full legal rights restored, including the right to own firearms, which was previously revoked.



The Department of Justice has filed to dismiss the seditious conspiracy convictions for several people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

President Donald Trump has already commuted the sentences for many of these individuals, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who lives in North Texas.

The latest move is seen as a way to wipe their slate clean.

Stewart Rhodes Convicted

The backstory:

In 2023, Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Rhodes and his followers traveled to Washington, D.C., and stockpiled weapons at hotels in Virginia ahead of the violence at the Capitol.

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What's new:

FOX 4’s cameras spotted Rhodes in Downtown Dallas a few weeks ago during a counter-protest to a "No Kings" rally.

When President Trump returned to office, he freed Rhodes and 11 others from prison. But their felony conviction remains on their record.

The Department of Justice is now working to vacate those convictions.

In the filing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the executive branch’s view, "it is not in the interest of justice to continue to prosecute this case or the cases of other similarly situated defendants."

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Seditious Conspiracy Dismissal

Big picture view:

Former federal prosecutor John Helms talked to FOX 4 about the move and what happens next.

"Those people were appealing their convictions. What this filing yesterday does, it asks the court of appeals to vacate the appeal, send it back to the trial court where the Justice Department will ask them to dismiss the indictment. The results of that, the conviction is wiped out," he said.

Helms said this type of paperwork to vacate a sentence is not common.

"Normally, that happens in rare situations where there is new evidence that shows the person is not guilty. It’s very rare. It’s not something that happens very often," he said.

The former federal prosecutor said the court of appeals still has to agree to this and then it will go back to a lower court. If the courts approve, Rhodes and others will have their right to own a gun restored, among other things.