North Texas mom pleads guilty to making up son's illnesses

A Dallas woman accused of exposing her son to unneeded medical tests and procedures has pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury to a child.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, 35-year-old Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty Thursday in Dallas County court. She is now facing up to 20 years in prison.

CPS removed Bowen-Wright's son from her care in 2017 after doctors at a Dallas hospital determined he didn't have cancer or many of the symptoms she reported.

In his short life, the boy has had 13 major surgeries and visited hospitals more than 300 times.

The boy's father, Ryan Crawford, gained sole custody of him last year. He is now 10 years old.

"I am happy that she decided to do the right thing. Eventually the lies had to stop," Crawford told the newspaper

Bowen-Wright will be sentenced in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.