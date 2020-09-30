North Texas mom gives birth to healthy baby boy after beating COVID-19

article

A North Texas woman who battled the coronavirus during her pregnancy is now a proud mother.

Pooja Charaniya was 23 weeks pregnant when she tested positive for COVID-19.

She was transferred to the intensive care unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth in April.

Because a woman’s oxygen delivery level needs increase during pregnancy, any respiratory distress symptoms experienced from the virus could have been extremely dangerous to both her and the baby.

“COVID-19 does not generally impose a direct threat to the fetus. But at only 23 weeks into the pregnancy the baby’s survival would have been touch-and-go,” said Dr. Bannie Tabor, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Texas Health Fort Worth.

Her recovery took five weeks and she was released in May.

Advertisement

Charaniya returned to the hospital in July to give birth to a healthy baby boy named Zayd.

“It’s a blessing that we both recovered, but the journey was so hard,” she said. “The nurses and doctors at Texas Health Fort Worth gave me and my baby a second chance at life, and there are no celebrations, baby showers or gifts that can replace that.”