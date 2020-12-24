North Texas Meals on Wheels Christmas deliveries continue despite pandemic

article

Thousands of hungry and homebound seniors in North Texas will have food delivered for the holidays thanks to Meals on Wheels.

Christmas is when hundreds of volunteers come out to help out with thousands of deliveries. The big volunteer effort usually happens on Christmas Day, but this year due to COVID-19, it’s taking place on the day before.

Because of the pandemic, those doing the delivering will still be able to interact with Meals on Wheels clients, but it will be done in a safe, socially distanced way.

"We have had people that have delivered for us on Christmas for years. This is like tradition for them to get their family together get in the car, come pick up the route go and deliver that. So that tradition still stands. We still have a lot of people doing that today. They are just doing it Christmas Eve versus doing it on Christmas Day," said Chris Culak, Visiting Nurse Association.

On the receiving end of the deliveries are 4,600 homebound seniors and disabled adults.

Staff members prepared 750 pounds of turkey breast, cornbread dressing, gallons of hot gravy, green bean casserole, hot rolls and pudding on Thursday morning.