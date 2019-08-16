North Texas man wanted for the murder of his twin sister

Police in Haltom City are working to bring in a man accused of murdering his twin sister.

David Burnell Conditt, 58, has been charged with murder in the death of Dena Conditt Wright.

The investigation began just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, when police were called to Wright's home after the caller said he hadn’t seen her in a couple of days.

Responding officers found Wright's body in the home.

Investigators identified her twin brother as a suspect, and later got an arrest warrant charging him with murder.

Police believe he left the scene of the murder in Wright’s red 2015 Toyota RAV4, with Texas license plate GMJ2896.

Anyone with information about this case, or on Conditt’s whereabouts, is asked to call the Haltom City Police Department’s dispatch at 817-281-1000 or their main line, 817-222-7000.