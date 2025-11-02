North Texas man suspected in 23 Target store thefts arrested in Tarrant County

article

The Brief A suspect named Winston Love was arrested in Watauga following a brief standoff related to a theft at a local Target store. Love is suspected in 23 thefts from Target stores across multiple counties, totaling more than $37,000 in stolen merchandise. The investigation, which includes an organized retail theft ring, also led to the seizure of stolen goods, illegal narcotics, a vehicle, and $5,000 in cash.



A North Texas man suspected of committing 23 retail thefts across the region, primarily targeting Target stores, has been arrested and charged, according to the Watauga Police Department.

Winston Love, 28, was taken into custody without incident on Friday, October 31, after a brief standoff at a house where he was staying.

Multi-County Retail Theft Ring

The backstory:

Police initially responded to a theft call at the Target store located at 8000 Denton Highway around 5 p.m.

Love is suspected of committing at least 23 thefts from Target locations across multiple Texas cities, including Dallas, Watauga, Irving, Plano, Fort Worth, Flower Mound, Lewisville, Frisco, Grapevine, Euless, Arlington, Mansfield, Temple, and Harker Heights, in the past two months alone.

The stolen merchandise is estimated to total more than $37,000, with many of the thefts involving Lego merchandise.

Dig deeper:

Watauga Police believe Love is part of a larger organized retail theft ring operating in both Texas and Oklahoma.

Love is being charged with State Jail Felony Theft and was found to have eight outstanding felony warrants for theft-related offenses from Tarrant, Dallas, and Rockwall Counties. He was taken to the North Richland Hills Detention Center. He has since been booked into the Tarrant County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.

The day after the arrest, on November 1, Watauga Police executed a search warrant at the home where he was staying. During the search, officers recovered additional stolen property, illegal narcotics, one vehicle, and approximately $5,000 in cash.

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the excellent work and collaboration between our officers and regional law enforcement partners," said Watauga Police Chief James R. Lewis III. "Their swift actions and thorough investigation not only led to the arrest of a serial offender but also to the recovery of stolen property."

The investigation remains ongoing, and police indicated additional charges may be filed as evidence is processed.