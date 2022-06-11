North Texas man sentenced to one year and a day in prison for his role in the Capitol riot

article

A north Texas man was sentenced Friday to one year and a day in prison for offenses committed during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

According to court documents, Nolan B. Cooke, 24, of Savoy, Texas, joined the front lines of the riot on Jan. 6 and helped lead the charge in breaking through the police line.

He wore a camera around his neck and recorded videos during the day.

While on the restricted grounds, Cooke was part of a crowd of individuals shoving their way through a group of U.S. Capitol Police officers, who were providing security to the Capitol on the east side of the building. While in the crowd, he yelled statements such as, "There’s a storm coming," "We’re coming through," and "Nothing’s holding us back."

Cooke ultimately climbed the steps to the Capitol and encountered more officers guarding the entrance. He made physical contact with one or more of these officers as he tried to push through the crowd.

When he reached the door of the Capitol building, he banged on a window with a flagpole displaying the American flag. He encouraged others to "Break the glass."

Officials say that although the government has no evidence that Cooke entered the building, he committed or attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede or interfere with one or more law enforcement officers carrying out their duties.

Cooke was arrested on Jan. 21, 2021, in Sherman, Texas. He pleaded guilty on March 9, 2022, in the District of Columbia to a charge of civil disorder. Following his prison term, Cooke will be placed on three years of supervised release. He also must pay $2,000 in restitution.