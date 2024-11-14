North Texas man reunited with stolen high school state championship ring two decades later

The Brief North Texan Dusty Steele says he was on Facebook when he came across a Southlake high school football ring for sale. He bought it for $50 and was determined to track down its original owner. The ring belonged to Blake Pool, a Southlake Carroll grad, who says it was stolen from his house 20 years ago. Steele posted about the ring on a Keller Facebook group, where Blake Pool's wife saw it and reached out to him. Steele met up with Pool at a restaurant to finally return the high school ring to its rightful owner.



A North Texas man was reunited with his high school state championship ring two decades after it was stolen.

It was thanks to a stranger who saw it being sold online and was determined to find its rightful owner.

For Blake Pool, some of his fondest high school memories were spent under Friday night lights.

"Growing up, I don’t think I ever really knew anything besides football," he said.

The Southlake Carroll grad played center for the varsity football team from 2001-2003.

During Pool’s junior year, the Dragons moved up to 5A. The team went undefeated that season and won the state championship in 2002.

To commemorate the win, everyone on the team received a state championship ring.

That would be the only state ring that Pool would get. In his senior year, the team went on to lose against Katy High School in the state championship game by just one point.

"That’s actually what I remember more at this point because it was a tough loss," he said.

Pool went off to college and left the ring at his parent’s house for safekeeping — or so he thought.

While he was away, someone broke into their home and stole several family heirlooms, including Pool’s ring.

"Honestly, the years went by, and I didn’t think a thing about it," he admitted.

The ring’s whereabouts remained a mystery for roughly 20 years… until Sunday night when Dusty Steele logged onto Facebook.

"I was scrolling through Facebook, and it just popped up. There was a ring. I immediately knew Southlake Carroll," Steele recalled. "I felt really compelled to try and get this ring and get this back to whoever was missing it."

Steele bought the ring for $50. The seller told him that he bought it at a pawn shop.

"I just knew whoever had lost that ring wanted it back. I knew there was no way somebody was trying to get rid of that ring," he said.

Monday morning, Steele started his mission to find the rightful owner. The only clue was the last name ‘Pool’ engraved on the side.

Steele posted to Facebook and shared it to several neighborhood pages, including one in Keller, which Pool’s wife follows.

"Within probably about 20 minutes or so, his wife commented, ‘Hey, that’s my husband’s ring! I’m gonna have him call you. I’m messaging you right now!’ He was really excited about it," Steele said.

The two made a plan to meet at a restaurant. Two decades later, the ring was finally back on the right hand.

This random act of kindness brought tears to Stacy Wommack’s eyes, Pool’s mother.

"Very grateful," she said. "Just can’t put it into words."

As the person who drove him to every practice and never missed a single game, Wommack couldn’t help but reminisce on that unforgettable season.

"It was a dream come true like for my daddy and for me," she said.

Steele just wanted to help, but Pool says he gave his family so much more.

"It’s rare these days for someone to care, and then not only care, but actually do something about it to help me," Pool said. "I’m very happy to have it back."