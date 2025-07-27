North Texas man gets max sentence for COVID-fraud conspiracy

article

The Brief A McKinney man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for a COVID-19 fraud conspiracy. Olamide Olatayo Bello was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Bello orchestrated a scheme to fraudulently acquire government loans meant for small businesses, using the funds for personal gain and enrichment.



A McKinney man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for a COVID-fraud conspiracy.

COVID-Fraud Conspiracy

The backstory:

Olamide Olatayo Bello was found guilty at trial of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 293 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant on July 24, 2025.

Judge Mazzant sentenced Bello to the statutory maximum allowed by federal guidelines.

According to information presented in court, Bello devised and orchestrated a conspiracy to defraud the United States of millions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello fraudulently acquired government loans, which were designed to provide financial assistance to legitimate small businesses in need, and recruited others in an elaborate scheme. In so doing, Bello took advantage of government programs and used those funds for his personal gain and enrichment, officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Bello assisted and/or completed and submitted materially false applications for COVID government program benefits for himself and his co-defendants. The defendant received proceeds and "kickbacks" for the fraud scheme.

What they're saying:

"People who exploit our system to steal public money from the citizens of this country are engaged in despicable behavior," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs. "Let this sentence serve as a clear message: anyone who endeavors to steal from the public coffers within our jurisdiction will be pursued and held fully accountable under the law."