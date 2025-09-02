North Texas man, former school bus driver gets 60 years for making child porn

article

The Brief A North Texas man was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child sex crimes. Scott Wayne O'Toole pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children. The investigation began when child abuse material was found while he was a bus driver in Alaska.



A North Texas man has received a 60-year federal prison sentence for creating illicit images of two children in Fort Worth.

The man was first suspected of child sex crimes while temporarily working as a school bus driver in Alaska, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

What we know:

Scott Wayne O'Toole, 60, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of sexual exploitation of children. Tuesday, he was sentenced for the crimes.

The investigation began in December 2024, after child sexual abuse material was found at a hotel where O'Toole was staying in Alaska while on a temporary duty assignment as a school bus driver.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Fairbanks, Alaska Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the District of Alaska, and the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas.

O'Toole was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor.

What we don't know:

The release does not disclose O'Toole's relationship to the children.