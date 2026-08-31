North Texas man killed in Grand Canyon flash flooding, 2 friends still missing

The Brief Heavy rain caused flash flooding along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon over the weekend, leaving one person dead and as many as 15 missing. A North Texas chiropractor from Granbury was found dead after the flooding, and his hiking group are among those who remain unaccounted for. More than 60 people were evacuated by air as rising creek waters threatened hikers.



A North Texas man was found dead after heavy rain and flash floods trapped visitors in the Grand Canyon, and his hiking party is among those still missing.

Family members say Dr. John Giusti of Granbury was killed and his friends Brent Rosenkranz and Timothy Allen Smith are still missing.

John Giusti (left), Brent Rosenkranz (center), Timothy Allen Smith (right). Photos via Facebook/@ChiroHabit, Rosenkranz and Smith families.

Grand Canyon Search

What we know:

Heavy rain began falling Saturday along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in northwestern Arizona, resulting in high water that rose rapidly.

The body of a 46-year-old man was recovered Sunday night near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River.

The flooding of a creek that leads directly into the river resulted in more than 60 people being airlifted from the depths of the canyon. The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted with additional evacuations on Sunday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the 46-year-old man whose body was recovered, and officials noted there could be additional victims.

Big picture view:

Hiking in the Grand Canyon can be dangerous during the summer months due to the flash flooding risks that accompany the region's monsoon rainy season.

North Texas man dies in flooding

Dr. John Giusti (CTSY: Whipple City Family Chiropractic, PLLC)

What they're saying:

The family of North Texas chiropractor Dr. John Giusti says he has been found dead after initially being reported as missing from the floods. Dr. Giusti operated a practice in Granbury.

"To the community, he was a gifted healer. To his friends, a powerhouse of life. To his daughters, he was their ultimate hero. To me, he was my whole world," his wife, Janet Giusti, said.

A statement says Giusti and his friends Brent Rosenkranz and Timothy Allen Smith were last heard from on Thursday. The three men were hiking to Bright Angel Campground, and reached the campground on Friday before continuing to explore on Saturday.

Brent Rosenkranz (L, CTSY: Rosenkranz Family) and Timothy Smith (R, CTSY: Smith family)

Rosenkranz and Smith are still unaccounted for. The family statement says the National Park Service is actively conducting ground sweeps and helicopter operations across the canyon floor to search for the group.

The statement says Rosenkranz, 42, lives in Granbury and teaches martial arts, and is known to his friends as the "baby whisperer" for his affectionate reputation. Smith, 53, lives in Wyoming and works as a NetJets pilot.

"Our families are profoundly grateful to the search-and-rescue personnel working to bring our loved ones home and to everyone who has prayed for us, reached out, offered help and surrounded our families with love," the family's statement said.