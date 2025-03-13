From dialysis to ‘I do’: North Texas man celebrates new kidney with hospital wedding

The Brief On Thursday, Tony Cross got an unexpected call. Doctors had a new kidney for him and wanted him to come to the hospital immediately for a transplant. While recovering, he decided he couldn't wait any longer to marry his sweetheart, Cynthia. Doctors and nurses helped the happy couple celebrate their wedding a few days later in the hospital chapel.



A North Texas man’s life changed dramatically last week while at the hospital. He got a new kidney and got married all in the span of a week.

Surprise Kidney Transplant

What happened:

Tony Cross has been on dialysis for the past five years.

So, when he got an early morning call this past Thursday, he wasn’t expecting to hear from his doctor at Texas Health Resources Harris Hospital in Fort Worth.

"It was pretty early and, you know, I get these spam calls all the time. So I was about to get an attitude. But they asked to speak to me," he said.

He had kidney transplant surgery that same day.

North Texas Hospital Wedding

What happened:

Tony and his sweetheart, Cynthia, had their wedding date all picked out.

"March 27 we were going to get married at the courthouse," he said.

But while he was in recovery with a new lease on life, he put some thoughts into action.

"I asked her if she would mind us getting married in the hospital," he said.

"I’m going, ‘At the hospital?’ He said, ‘Yeah!’ And I said, ‘If you want to, fine with me,’" Cynthia Cross said.

The proposal got the attention of doctors, nurses, and others who helped pull together a touching ceremony in the hospital’s chapel on Monday.

What they're saying:

Now at home, the newlyweds are sharing some photos and memories from their big day.

"Now that he has his kidney, it’s like a new chance with life. He has a new beginning," Cynthia said.

"Exactly! No one is promised tomorrow," Tony said.