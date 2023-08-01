North Texas look to keep cool during record-tying heat Tuesday

Temperatures climbed to 107 degrees at DFW Airport on Tuesday, tying a record-high for August 1.

The mark is just one degree short of the hottest day of the year. Temperatures reached 108 on July 18.

The triple-digit temperatures are here to stay and people across the area and are doing what they can to stay cool.

By 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Hillcrest High School football team in North Dallas wrapped up their first of two practices for the day.

"Man, it's tough. It's adversity," said running back Ford Morris.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through at least Wednesday night.

"We have a great training staff we've always got water, we're always hydrated to keep us cool," said Morris.

In between practices, the players took refuge in the air-conditioned training facility.

Coach Jacob Ramon says the playing turf is about 20 degrees hotter than the temperature.

"If it's this hot, and they're not sweating, number one they're not getting enough water and number two we need to get them off the field," said Ramon.

Across town, William Barnes was in his food truck parked at Klyde Warren Park near Downtown Dallas.

The temperature inside the Curbside Culinary truck climbed to 106 before noon.

"You can't cook BBQ on a low temperature, so you have to have every equipment on to cook the BBQ," said Barnes.

Barnes and his sidekick Mike Fontenot were visibly sweaty as they served up their barbecue dishes.

The duo say they drink about a case of bottled water per day.

Barnes says the extreme heat keeps the customers away.

"It's a drop, a severe drop," he said.

Organizations like the Mark Cuban Foundation are helping folks who need to be outside.

Over a two-week period, they've handed out more than 200 hydration kits, containing water, ice, towels, handheld fans and sweat bands, to construction and essential workers at the organization's basketball center.

"We wanted to step in and see if we could help them out and its just been brutally hot here in Dallas, which is not the norm," said Trina Terrell Andrews, the CEO of Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. "When they see what were giving them they're like, ‘Thank you so much.’"

Andrews said today she got a request for 700 hydration kits.

She's putting in a rush order with her vendor, but says they'll get it done.