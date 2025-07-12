North Texas lemonade stand raises money for Camp Mystic victims' families

The Brief A North Texas lemonade stand raised money for Camp Mystic families impacted by the recent Hunt, Texas, floods. KDC Real Estate, where organizer Aarica Mims works, will match all donations. The "Blue Divers" search and recovery team is also heading to Kerrville to help find missing persons.



A North Texas lemonade stand raised money for the Camp Mystic families on Saturday.

It took place at the home of a woman who is in her 90s now, but was a former camper at Camp Mystic.

North Texas lemonade stand for Camp Mystic

In the wake of the tragedy, people continue to come together and show their support for those who have lost loved ones and pray for those who are still waiting for answers.

Featured article

Saturday afternoon, like many kids do, a group in Highland Park held a lemonade stand. The money wasn't for them, but for those who lost their daughters in the historic flooding event in Hunt, Texas, over the Fourth of July weekend.

What they're saying:

"If any of this amount of money can help people remember them, whether it’s planting a tree, a scholarship fund that lasts for years and years, it keeps their memory alive which I think is most important to these families," said Aarica Mims, the organizer of the lemonade stand.

Mims started planning the stand on Wednesday. She hopes it's an important life lesson to all the kids involved.

"We want them to know that in times of tragedy that they can step up and help lift people up in the community," Mims said.

Some in North Texas are already working to provide relief. Others are preparing to help in some of the hardest hit areas.

Featured article

On Monday, Ryan Prigmore and his fellow Blue Divers will leave Dallas and head to Kerrville to help in the search and recovery of missing persons. Prigmore said his team has worked on search missions before, but nothing of this magnitude.

"We are taking our 22-foot search and recovery vessel with us. It is equipped with sonar dive ladders, extra tanks. it's got a stainless steel prop, so we don't have to be so concerned with the debris," Prigmore said.

They're also taking an underwater drone and extra gear.

"There will be debris, there will be vehicles, there will be homes, trees, branches, just all manner of underwater obstacles," Prigmore said.

The group was asked to assist by Rep. Jose Garcia. Prigmore says they hope to give long-awaited answers to families of those still missing.

"The mental aspect of what we expect to find is taking a back seat to the notion of bringing closure to the people that need it," Prigmore said.

And when it comes to recovery for the Hill Country, whether big or small, every helping hand counts.

What's next:

Mims shared that Saturday’s donations will be matched by her company, KDC Real Estate.

Kerr County Relief Fund

In less than a week, donors all over the world have sent over $30 million to Kerr County for recovery efforts.

On Friday, $5 million was distributed to local agencies for them to use in cleaning and rebuilding after the tragedy.

What you can do:

The Community Foundation, a nonprofit group in the area, launched the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to help support local response, relief and recovery efforts.

All donations will go right to the organizations helping with the emergency.

Those looking to donate can click here.

Resources and donations for those impacted