North Texas lawyer fired after videoing himself taking part in Capitol riot

A North Texas lawyer has been fired after he reportedly posted video of himself on social media taking part in Wednesday’s Capitol riot.

Paul Davis was identified by his videos on Instagram as an associate general counsel and director of human resources at Goosehead Insurance, which is in Westlake.

Goosehead tweeted Thursday morning that "Paul Davis, Associate General Counsel, is no longer employed by Goosehead."

Davis reportedly posted videos on Instagram of himself outside the Capitol, and one of the captions said he had just been tear-gassed.