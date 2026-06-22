"This is so cool!" North Texas kids walk alongside Messi, Argentina during World Cup entrance

The Brief Nine-year-old Santi Cruz Melo was the lucky kid who walked out with Lionel Messi before Argentina's World Cup match against Austria at Dallas Stadium. Cruz Melo didn't know he would walk alongside Messi until right before the teams walked onto the field. Nine-year-old Reylan Ignatius of Frisco was also selected to walk alongside the Argentinian team, getting the chance to accompany Lisandro Martínez onto the pitch.



One lucky North Texas kid got to walk out of the tunnel with Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina's World Cup match in North Texas, and he didn't even know he would be near Messi until right before they entered the field.

North Texas kids stand alongside Messi

What they're saying:

"This is so cool!"

Nine-year-old Santi Cruz Melo was among the children from North Texas selected to accompany Argentina onto the field for their match against Austria on Monday.

The player escorts were up at 4 a.m. for dress rehearsals this morning, but did not know who they would walk alongside until they lined up next to players in the tunnel.

Santi Cruz Melo

I heard the teachers say ‘Get in two lines’," Cruz Melo told FOX 4's Peyton Yager. "I ended up in the front and..."

Standing next to him? Lionel Messi.

"Then he came out. Walked beside me and I stuck out my hand, and he held it, and we walked out!" Cruz Melo said.

Cruz Melo says Messi didn't say much, but flashed him a smile in the tunnel.

"Yeah, he's like the best player in the whole entire universe," Cruz Melo said. "I'm walking with Messi. This is a once in a lifetime experience."

Messi would set the World Cup record for most all-time goals in the 2-0 Argentina win, scoring his 17th and 18th goals in the tournament.

"This is the best day ever!"

Reylan Ignatius was also one of the children selected to walk out alongside Argentina on Monday.

Though he didn't get to walk alongside Messi, he did share a moment with the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer.

"I high-fived him," Reylan told Yager. "Somebody told us to smell our hands, and it smelled like perfume!"

Reylan Ignatius

Reylan got to walk out next to Lisandro Martínez, and he was more than happy to be next to the Argentinian star.

"This is the best day ever!"

Reylan's father, Jeffrey, was in the crowd, snapping photos he and his son will never forget.

"Just lucky to be a part of this experience," Ignatius said.

Jeffrey & Reylan Ignatius

What's next:

Argentina will return to Dallas Stadium for their final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, to take on Jordan.