North Texas kids enjoy specialized summer camp made for the hearing-impaired

Some North Texas children are enjoying a summer camp created just for them.

This week, dozens of children are gathering at the Cross Creek Ranch in Parker made specifically for hearing-impaired children ages 4 to 11.

Each child has a cochlear implant to help them hear. They’re also paired with a former participant in the program.

The kids are doing typical camp activities but also receive listening and speech-language therapy from UT Dallas audiologists and speech-language pathologists from the Callier Center for Communication Disorders.

"The goal of camp is for them to develop their speech language and spoken language skills through a natural camp environment,"

For the kids, it’s a great opportunity to be with other kids who share their experiences.

Because of COVID-19, this week is the first time they've been able to gather in more than two years..

The camp runs through Thursday.