North Texas Irish Festival moving to Denton in 2027

The Brief The North Texas Irish Festival will be held in Denton starting in 2027, festival organizers said on Thursday. Organizers say Denton's art and music community make it a better fit for the festival than Dallas, where it has been held for more than 40 years. The first edition of the North Texas Irish Festival in Denton will be held March 13–14, 2027.



A longtime Irish festival held in Dallas will move to a new city starting next year.

Longtime festival moves to Denton

What we know:

The North Texas Irish Festival will be held in Denton starting in 2027.

Dallas had been the festival's host city for more than 40 years, beginning in 1983.

Festival organizers say Denton's art and music scene better fits the festival's intentions.

North Texas Irish Festival

Image 1 of 4 ▼ North Texas Irish Festival

The North Texas Irish Festival says its mission is "preserving and celebrating Irish and Celtic traditions through music, dance, storytelling, food, arts and education."

It has grown into one of the largest Irish festivals in the United States.

The 2027 festival will feature multiple stages of live Celtic music, Irish step dancing, authentic food and beverage options, and more.

What they're saying:

"Denton is known for embracing music and creativity," said Sheri Bush, entertainment director of the North Texas Irish Festival. "Those values align perfectly with what the North Texas Irish Festival has represented for more than four decades. We're excited to become part of the Denton community while continuing to welcome attendees from across Texas and beyond."

"We’re honored that the North Texas Irish Festival has chosen Denton as its new home. This move reflects our city’s commitment and reputation as a premier destination for arts, culture and community events," said Denton Mayor Chris Watts. "We look forward to welcoming visitors and introducing them to the energy, hospitality and character that makes Denton unlike anywhere else."

What's next:

The festival's first go-round in Denton will take place from March 13-14, 2027.

Additional details, including the performer lineup and ticket information will be announced in the coming months.