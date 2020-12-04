North Texas hospitals set to receive 52,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine

The state of Texas has unveiled more about its plans to get vaccines to North Texas hospitals in a couple of weeks.

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to be ready for hospital workers starting the week of Dec. 14. just under a quarter-million doses will be made available.

More than 50,000 will go to hospitals in North Texas. The vast majority of those will go to Dallas and Tarrant County hospitals.

Although the vaccines still need authorization, a framework is in place to deliver vaccines to North Texas hospitals starting the week after next.

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached, with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Texas Dept. of State Health Services revealed more than 52,000 will go to North Texas hospitals.

Dallas County hospitals will get more than 27,000.

Tarrant County will get more than 18,000.

Collin County will get about 3,900.

Hunt, Kaufman and Wise counties will get the minimum shipment of 975. Denton County hospitals were left off the list.

All of those doses will be the Pfizer vaccine. People who get the vaccine will need to get two shots three weeks apart.

The first to get this round of vaccines are likely doctors, nurses and staff working in the ER, COVID units, and ICUs. After that, doses will go out to other healthcare staff, followed by nursing home residents, first responders and vulnerable populations.

The state has not given a timeline on when enough doses will be available for the general public.

The Department of State Health Services said Friday that the initial vaccine supply is limited, and the first week’s allocation is based on information submitted by vaccine providers when they enrolled, including the number of health care workers who can be quickly vaccinated and vaccine storage capacity at each site.

It's unclear if Pfizer's logistic problems will affect the state's plan to distribute the vaccine. Pfizer says it had to scale back its vaccine rollout due to supply chain issues.

The company was expected to produce 100 million doses this year but cut that back to 50 million last month.

FOX 4 reached out to the governor's office to see if there will be an impact but have not heard back.