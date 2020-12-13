North Texas hospitals ready to start administering COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives Monday

On Monday, some North Texas hospitals are set to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The first shipments left on trucks Sunday morning from Michigan.

Hospital workers and people in nursing homes will be among the first wave of people to get vaccinated.

North Texas hospitals have been tracking their shipments, as more than 50,000 doses will go to local hospitals.

A medical syringe and a vial in front of the U.S. flag are seen in this creative illustrative photo. (Photo illustration by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“It’s a very exciting time, and by weeks’ end, there will be a great many number of healthcare practitioners who will receive their first vaccine,” Dr. Mark Casanova said.

Shipping companies, like FedEx, are storing the vaccine in below freezing containers.

The company said the closest hub to the Metroplex is in Memphis, but some flights do come directly to our airport.

“Our job is to get them to the right place. Our goal is to get moving COVID-19 shipments as quickly and as safe as possible. We want to get them to the communities as fast as we can,” said Richard Smith, VP for FedEx.

The vaccine was created in record time, but given emergency use authorization by the FDA.

Parkland and Methodist hospitals are planning to give vaccinations as soon as Monday afternoon.

Dr. Casanova works at Baylor Scott & White, and he was part of the Pfizer vaccine trial group.

While he doesn’t know if he received the vaccine or a placebo, he is confident in its ability to fight the virus.

“There’s been a great deal of planning in our healthcare systems, not just in our region, but nationwide,” he said.

Each hospital in our area has plans for storage and rollout of shots for employees.

Hospital workers are broken into groups of priority, meaning those greatest at-risk will be first in line.

While thousands of doses will be delivered to our area, Dr. Casanova said all who want the vaccine won’t be injected day one, or even this week.

“Staggering injections into individuals, ensuring that not the entire staffing of an ICU receives an injection on the same day, in particular for the second injection - 21 days later for the Pfizer vaccine - should there be some side effects, flu-like symptoms,” he explained.