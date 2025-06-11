North Texas golfer killed, another injured by lightning strike

article

The Brief 1 man is dead and another was injured by lightning in Gunter on Sunday. The father and son were playing golf at The Bridges Golf Course. Strong storms brought hurricane-force winds as they moved through the area on Sunday.



One North Texas golfer was killed and another was injured when they were struck by lightning while playing at a course in Gunter over the weekend.

The Bridges Golf Course Lightning Strike

What Happened:

On Sunday, June 8, a father and son were struck by lightning at The Bridges Golf Course, about 50 miles north of Dallas.

The lightning strike happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday night.

The father, who was in his 70s, was transported to Baylor McKinney hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The son, who was in his 40s, was transported to Celina Methodist hospital where he died.

Sunday storms

Dig deeper:

Storms brought hurricane-force winds and plenty of lightning in North Texas on Sunday night.

At points, there were thousands of lightning strikes every five minutes.

The city of Bonham, located in Fannin County, saw significant wind damage to trees, homes and businesses. There were downed power lines, downed trees and debris throughout the area.