North Texas golfer killed, another injured by lightning strike
GUNTER, Texas - One North Texas golfer was killed and another was injured when they were struck by lightning while playing at a course in Gunter over the weekend.
The Bridges Golf Course Lightning Strike
What Happened:
On Sunday, June 8, a father and son were struck by lightning at The Bridges Golf Course, about 50 miles north of Dallas.
The lightning strike happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday night.
The father, who was in his 70s, was transported to Baylor McKinney hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The son, who was in his 40s, was transported to Celina Methodist hospital where he died.
Sunday storms
Dig deeper:
Storms brought hurricane-force winds and plenty of lightning in North Texas on Sunday night.
At points, there were thousands of lightning strikes every five minutes.
The city of Bonham, located in Fannin County, saw significant wind damage to trees, homes and businesses. There were downed power lines, downed trees and debris throughout the area.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Gunter Police Department and the FOX 4 weather team.