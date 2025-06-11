Expand / Collapse search

North Texas golfer killed, another injured by lightning strike

By
Published  June 11, 2025 4:03pm CDT
Weather
FOX 4
article

Lightning strike in Rockwall, Texas on June 8 ,2025.

The Brief

    • 1 man is dead and another was injured by lightning in Gunter on Sunday.
    • The father and son were playing golf at The Bridges Golf Course.
    • Strong storms brought hurricane-force winds as they moved through the area on Sunday.

GUNTER, Texas - One North Texas golfer was killed and another was injured when they were struck by lightning while playing at a course in Gunter over the weekend.

The Bridges Golf Course Lightning Strike

What Happened:

On Sunday, June 8, a father and son were struck by lightning at The Bridges Golf Course, about 50 miles north of Dallas.

The lightning strike happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday night.

The father, who was in his 70s, was transported to Baylor McKinney hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The son, who was in his 40s, was transported to Celina Methodist hospital where he died.

Sunday storms

Dallas weather: Hurricane-force wind, heavy rain in NTX

Dallas weather: Hurricane-force wind, heavy rain in NTX

Hurricane-force winds blew through North Texas on Sunday night leaving behind a trail of damage. FOX 4 meteorologist Dylan Federico and several FOX 4 reporters take a look at the damage left behind.

Dig deeper:

Storms brought hurricane-force winds and plenty of lightning in North Texas on Sunday night.

At points, there were thousands of lightning strikes every five minutes.

Destructive NTX severe weather leaves widespread damage

Destructive NTX severe weather leaves widespread damage

Severe storms left significant wind damage and debris across Bonham, Fannin County, prompting widespread cleanup efforts and highlighting the area's susceptibility to intense weather.

The city of Bonham, located in Fannin County, saw significant wind damage to trees, homes and businesses. There were downed power lines, downed trees and debris throughout the area.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Gunter Police Department and the FOX 4 weather team.

WeatherTexas