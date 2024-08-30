North Texas girl to compete in teen CrossFit games

The Brief 14-year-old Addy Gadoci beat out more than 1,400 other teen girls in three rounds to qualify for the Teenage CrossFit Games. She averages 30 pull-ups, can bench press over 100 pounds, and is in the gym nearly 3.5 hours a day training. She is one of 29 teen girls from around the world who will compete on Sunday.



A 14-year-old from North Texas is competing in the world’s biggest CrossFit competition for teens. She beat out over 1,400 girls to earn her spot.

Addy Gadoci set her sights on the teen games not long ago and has dedicated her time daily to training.

"It’s a lot of training, determination, and grit. You have to stay consistent," she said.

After the day-to-day stressors, most people find relaxation at home. But Gadoci isn’t like most people.

She finds relaxation in being uncomfortable at her CrossFit gym on Coit Road in Richardson, her version of home.

"My parents have been going here for 15 years. I’d come as I was a kid. It definitely moved around, but I’ve been here a while," she said.

She now spends most of her time there training to become one of the world's best CrossFit athletes in her age group.

She averages 30 pull-ups, can bench press over 100 pounds, and is in the gym nearly 3.5 hours a day.

"It’s crazy to see the amount of discipline that she has," her dad, Brandon, said.

As a young child, Gadoci was active in competitive cheer and gymnastics. She liked CrossFit enough to quit her former passions and pour every ounce of strength and time into it.

"Go out and try something. If you like it, just pursue it and keep doing it because that’s what I did," she said.

"It’s inspiring. Like, there’s times when you’re like, ‘I need to be a little bit more like that,’" her dad said.

Gadoci took another leap of faith trying out for this year’s CrossFit games for the first time. She beat out over 1,400 other girls in three different rounds.

"It was pretty cool figuring out I placed 7th," she said.

"She’s incredibly determined, talented, caring, loving person, and she deserves this," her dad said.

Gadoci’s whole family, including her mom and brother, will travel to Southwest Michigan for the global competition on Sunday.

It’s multiple days of exercises like rowing, using the peg boards, and ring pull-ups.

"We’re already so happy and proud of her even getting to this stage. I mean, I think whatever happens out there is going to be amazing," her dad said.

Gadoci will compete against 29 other teen girls. She is just one of 12 from the United States.

The competition will be streamed live. For more information, visit https://games.crossfit.com/article/how-watch-2024-divisional-crossfit-games#teengames.