North Texas fugitive cut hole in closet to hide beneath grandmother's house, sheriff says

The Brief Kaufman County fugitive Trevor McEuen was found hiding beneath his grandmother's house after 28 days on the run. The sheriff shared a photo of the small hole McEuen allegedly cut into the floor inside a closet. He was covered in mud when officers pulled him out of the hole.



The Kaufman County sheriff is sharing more details about how fugitive Trevor McEuen was captured.

McEuen is charged with murdering his neighbor in 2023. But on the morning of his trial, he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared.

Trevor McEuen Captured

Trevor McEuen in squad car after being arrested (Source: Kaufman County Sheriff's Office)

FOX 4 has already shared the news of McEuen’s arrest, as well as comments from the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office and the victim’s family.

Now, Sheriff Bryan Beavers is talking about how and where McEuen, who had been on the run for 28 days, was found.

Beavers said his investigators developed intel that McEuen might be hiding at his grandmother’s home in Van Zandt County, so they got a search warrant.

Then, around 11 p.m. on Sunday, about 30 law enforcement officials from local, state, and federal agencies converged on the home.

Hours later, they pulled McEuen out of a small hole in the floor. He was cowering underneath the house and covered in mud.

"We got our team together to execute. It took us a little longer than what we wanted. He didn’t want to come out. So we talked and talked, surrounded and talked, then finally used a little tear gas. And we couldn’t find him. Then we went boots on the ground inside the house. Then we found a scuttle hole that he’s cut into the floor. Then we got a little negotiating with him, a little more tear gas, and he decided to come out," Beavers said.

Photo of the small hole where Trevor McEuen was found hiding at his grandmother's house. (Source: Kaufman County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff also shared pictures of the hole that appeared to be under the carpet in a closet.

"This person has done some very heinous things and needs to be put in jail. And the Martinez family needs justice finally. We’ve got him in custody. I think he’s gonna get to see justice," the sheriff said.

McEuen was taken back to the Kaufman County jail and is now charged with capital murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and arson.

His trial has been reset for August.

Authorities are also investigating whether individuals may have knowingly assisted him during his time as a fugitive.

Trevor McEuen Wanted

The backstory:

McEuen is accused of murdering his Forney neighbor, Aaron Martinez, in 2023.

Investigators said he shot 35-year-old Martinez multiple times and then admitted to the murder after a SWAT standoff.

Aaron Martinez

Last May, a judge refused to reduce McEuen's $2 million bond.

In September, he posted that bond and was released from jail. But a week later, he was arrested again for violating his terms.

McEuen was released again after posting another $2 million bond in December.

He was scheduled to appear in court on May 5 for the start of his capital murder trial. Instead, he cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared in Van Zandt County.

According to the sheriff's office, McEuen had been staying with relatives in Van Zandt County while awaiting trial. He allegedly set the house on fire while making his escape.