North Texas Food Bank launches historic $500M campaign

The North Texas Food Bank has launched its largest fundraising campaign.

The goal is to raise $500 million in food and funds over three years.

Nourish North Texas not only addresses immediate needs but the underlying factors of food insecurity.

The campaign will allow the food bank to invest in more than 200 local food pantries and other organizations across the area.

It hopes to secure 66 million pounds of food per year from retail partners, food manufacturers and the community.

It will also support new partnerships and programs that address the root causes of hunger.