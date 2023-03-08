North Texas Food Bank food distribution events this week
The North Texas Food Bank is holding several walk-up and drive through food giveaways this week.
Walk Up Distribution
- Wednesday, March 8 - Buckner Family Hope Center at Wynnewood, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 8 - Wylie Church of Christ, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, March 8 - Lawrence and Marder Church of Christ, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Friday, March 10 - Greater El Bethel C.O.G.I.C. Church, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
NTFB-led Drive Through Distribution
- Thursday, March 9 - Westside Baptist Church, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Community-led, Drive Through Distribution
- Friday, March 10 - Ferris Junior High, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Friday, March 10 - Mark Cuban Heroes Center, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, March 11 - Community Missionary Baptist Church DeSoto, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, March 11 - Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Sandbranch, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.