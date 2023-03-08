Expand / Collapse search

North Texas Food Bank food distribution events this week

By
Published 
Dallas County
FOX 4

Reduction in SNAP benefits will put pressure on North Texas food banks

As of March 1, Texans who receive food stamps through the SNAP program go back to receiving pre-COVID benefit amounts even though inflation – especially for food – is at record highs.

The North Texas Food Bank is holding several walk-up and drive through food giveaways this week.

Walk Up Distribution

  • Wednesday, March 8 - Buckner Family Hope Center at Wynnewood, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 8 - Wylie Church of Christ, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, March 8 - Lawrence and Marder Church of Christ, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Friday, March 10 - Greater El Bethel C.O.G.I.C. Church, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

NTFB-led Drive Through Distribution

  • Thursday, March 9 - Westside Baptist Church, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Community-led, Drive Through Distribution

  • Friday, March 10 - Ferris Junior High, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Friday, March 10 - Mark Cuban Heroes Center, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, March 11 - Community Missionary Baptist Church DeSoto, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, March 11 - Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Sandbranch, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.