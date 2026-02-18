Expand / Collapse search

North Texas figure skating coach arrested on sexual assault charges

Published  February 18, 2026 5:38pm CST
The Brief

    • North Texas figure skating coach Benjamin Shroats was arrested Tuesday following a police investigation into allegations of inappropriate relationships with two athletes.
    • The 47-year-old faces charges of indecency with a child and sexual assault, with authorities stating one relationship allegedly began while the victim was a minor.
    • Shroats is currently held on a $200,000 bond as investigators continue to look into the allegations; it is not yet known if there are additional victims.

ALLEN, Texas - A North Texas figure skating coach has been arrested on charges of indecency with a child and sexual assault, authorities said.

What we know:

Allen police said officers arrested 47-year-old Benjamin Shroats at his residence Tuesday evening following an investigation into allegations that he engaged in inappropriate relationships with two of his athletes. 

The investigation began Feb. 15 after a report was filed with the department, according to police. APD said one of the relationships reportedly began when the athlete was a minor.

Shroats was arraigned on one count of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault. The sexual assault charge stems from allegations involving a second victim, police said.

What's next:

He is being held at the Collin County Detention Center on bonds totaling $200,000. 

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Allen Police Department.

