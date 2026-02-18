North Texas figure skating coach arrested on sexual assault charges
ALLEN, Texas - A North Texas figure skating coach has been arrested on charges of indecency with a child and sexual assault, authorities said.
What we know:
Allen police said officers arrested 47-year-old Benjamin Shroats at his residence Tuesday evening following an investigation into allegations that he engaged in inappropriate relationships with two of his athletes.
The investigation began Feb. 15 after a report was filed with the department, according to police. APD said one of the relationships reportedly began when the athlete was a minor.
Shroats was arraigned on one count of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault. The sexual assault charge stems from allegations involving a second victim, police said.
What's next:
He is being held at the Collin County Detention Center on bonds totaling $200,000.
Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Allen Police Department.