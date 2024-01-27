North Texas mothers who lost their daughters to fentanyl overdoses hoping to raise awareness of dangers

After losing their daughters to fentanyl poisoning, two mothers are coming together to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

On January 9, 19-year-old Gracie Upton died from an alleged fentanyl poisoning.

Upton’s mom described her as a quiet, but charismatic person who always lifted others up.

In December 2022, 21-year-old Marissa Ladatto was found unresponsive after her parents said she took a pill that was laced with fentanyl.

The CDC reports fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

It is often mixed with other illicit drugs.

Featured article

The two mothers hope their daughters' stories will save lives.

"It’s too dangerous, it’s too risky, it’s not worth it. I don’t care if you think you’re just with a friend hanging out, anything. Your life is more important, your life is more important. My daughter’s life was more important, but now she lives through me," Carolyn Upton said.

"We can’t assume anymore that even our adult children are going to take care of themselves the way they need to. If you know that your child is struggling, reach out to them," Ladatto’s mother, Amy Brewer, said.

Last year, the Texas Legislature passed a bill known as Tucker’s Law, which requires fentanyl and drug abuse prevention education in Texas public schools for grades 6-12.

The state also launched a campaign called ‘One Pill Kills,’ as part of its anti-drug program in schools.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, you can dial 988 for the suicide and crisis hotline to speak with a mental health professional.