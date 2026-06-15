North Texas family falls victim to World Cup ticket issues

The Brief A North Texas family that bought tickets to Sunday's Netherlands/Japan World Cup match in March says the aftermarket ticket site they used did not honor their purchase. Viagogo, a StubHub partner, told the family they did not have the originally-purchased tickets available. Prices for replacement tickets were higher than what they originally paid. The Better Business Bureau warns fans about buying tickets from unofficial ticket websites like Viagogo, which has an F rating from the BBB.



A North Texas family who bought tickets to last Sunday's World Cup match found out the day before the game that the ticket service they used no longer had their tickets for them.

What they're saying:

"You cannot imagine the down situation in the house."

Ardas Sabunchyan tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb he bought tickets to Sunday's World Cup match between the Netherlands and Japan as a college graduation gift for his son Gregory.

Ardas Sabunchyan & Gregory Sabunchyan

Sabunchyan says he bought the tickets in March from a website called Viagogo, a StubHub partner. On Saturday before the match, Viagogo told Sabunchyan the tickets he originally purchased were not available.

"It's like an emotional thing. It's not a financial thing on my side," Sabunchyan said.

Ardas Sabunchyan

"When you are given promises, when you are creating ties with your son, that you are going to spend a great time, and everybody's expecting that moment, and then you are saying, ‘Well son, there are no tickets available for this game.'"

Sabunchyan says Viagogo directed him to the website where tickets were available, but prices for Sunday's match were higher than he initially paid.

Dig deeper:

The Better Business Bureau gives Viagogo an F rating on their website. Monica Horton of the BBB expects more of these experiences to happen throughout the World Cup.

The company says to use the event or venue site for tickets, and if you do use unofficial ticketing sites, don't use peer-to-peer mobile payment apps.

"Use those forms of payment that have protections in place," Horton says. "Do your research before you purchase tickets on any ticket-selling website."

Monica Horton

What's next:

Sabunchyan says Viagogo may offer him a refund, but not before evaluating his case.

Rabb reached out to StubHub, who said they are looking into what happened with the case.