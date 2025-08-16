North Texas Fair and Rodeo opens to favorable weather, happy crowds

The Brief Cooler weather is making for a better experience at this year's North Texas Fair and Rodeo. Organizers have maintained heat safety precautions like extra EMTs and cooling tents. The favorable forecast has allowed for rides to open, and a full house is expected for the nightly rodeo.



While Saturday’s weather was still hot, it was cooler than it was last year, making a difference to the overall North Texas Fair and Rodeo experience.

Despite the more favorable forecast, fair organizers made sure to keep heat safety a top priority.

North Texas Fair and Rodeo weather

North Texas Fair and Rodeo

Saturday's weather at the Denton event saw temperatures in the mid-90s, but fairgoers weren't complaining.

That was a change from the opening weekend of the fair in the past, when the triple-digit temperatures delayed the start of carnival rides in 2024 and 2023.

The fair's executive director, Glenn Carlton, says just because the temperatures are more average this year doesn't mean heat safety precautions are gone.

What they're saying:

"Whenever temperatures are at 100 degrees or exceed 100 degrees, we take a good look at the ride temperature and if they’re hot to the touch, we don’t open. This year, they’re fine, so we’re running," said Carlton.

"In ‘23 and ’24, we doubled up on our EMTs, and we didn’t see any reason to back off of that even with the 10 degree cooler temperatures this year, so we still have the full heat wave EMTs out here," Carlton went on.

North Texas Fair and Rodeo

There are also cooling tents, air-conditioned exhibit buildings, free fans, and fair volunteers are stocked with water to hand out.

"They’re handing out fans for us, we’re wearing a lot more dry fit material so that way we can stay cool. Drinking a lot more water, staying hydrated throughout the day, that’s the biggest thing we’ve been doing," said fairgoer Chase Luoma.

Luoma has been coming to the fair since he was a kid, and he's seen it all in terms of weather, but has to say this year is one of the best.

"I just hope it keeps staying this way for the next 10 days. Hopefully it keeps staying cool, and it doesn’t go up in triple digits."

The fair organizers agree.

"It’s our 97th annual, and I think it’s gonna be one to be proud of," said Carlton.

What's next:

The fair also has emergency management crews on the ground monitoring the forecast all day during the fair.

The rodeo started at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a concert set to begin at 9:30 p.m. The executive director said with the better forecast, they are expecting a full house.