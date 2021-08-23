North Texas doctor optimistic with FDA expected to give Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine full approval

article

The COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer is widely expected to win full FDA approval Monday.

"The fact of the matter is that a major hurdle has been reached," said Dr. James Pinckney II, the founder and CEO of Diamond Health in North Texas.

Dr. Pinckney said the possibility of the United States being near full approval of the Pfizer vaccine is a development that medical professionals have been hoping for.

"Our goal is to reach herd immunity. We need to be around 85-90% of the population to have immunity through vaccination or through natural immunity with COVID infection. So, if employers can imagine that their employees are vaccinated we will reach that goal much sooner. So, this is a big deal," he said.

Pfizer is one of three emergency use authorization vaccines currently being used in the country.

Up until this point, the emergency use authorization came with limitations. Full approval by the FDA would likely clear the way for more vaccine mandates for both private and public organizations.

"This is a huge development. This means that the government may mandate that all military and government employees are vaccinated. And employers would be able to mandate that their employees be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. So full FDA approval is a huge decision," Dr. Pinckney said.

He’s hoping the official stamp of approval will help increase vaccination rates.

"There’s a lot of miss information still about the COVID vaccinations. People think that they cause infertility. They think that they can cause other side effects and there’s no scientific evidence to prove. So, if something gets full FDA approval, that means the greatest scientists in the world have studied the vaccine; have studied vaccinated individuals and are coming to a conclusion that the vaccine is safe and the benefits farther outweigh the cons," he said.

And with the numbers on the rise again in Texas, Dr. Pinckney believes this development could provide medical staff with that extra support they so desperately need right now.

"Here in Texas the pediatric ICU it’s completely full. Children’s hospital beds are in short supply. Physicians are tired. The nursing staff is tired. The ancillary staff is exhausted. This is going on 18 months, so we need your help," he said. "As a plea from a medical professional, we want everyone to get vaccinated. 96% of doctors have been vaccinated. We have studied these things and so just take our lead."

The full approval would be fore people 16 and older.