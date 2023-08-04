North Texas districts prepare students for the first day of school

article

A few of the largest school districts in North Texas are holding back-to-school events this week to give their students a one-stop shop for supplies and services.

Both Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD will start the school year on Aug. 14. Many other local districts will have their first day either next week or the following week.

Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson welcomed thousands of students and their families at the 27th annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair.

It’s a chance for the city and school district to come together to support the community and give local students a head start.

The students will get any school supplies they may need, as well as dental screenings, eye exams, and haircuts.

Many families lined up early for the event. They’ve attended for years and said it’s really helpful because they, like other families, don’t always have what they need when the school year rolls around.

"It's kind of hard for some parents and families to get school supplies. So for here to see a bunch of kids get ready and happy to go back to school brings smiles to my face and also to everyone in this program," said John Rodriguez, a high school senior.

Mayor Johnson said it’s all about setting Dallas students up for success.

The event at the Centennial and Automobile Buildings in Fair Park runs until 2 p.m.

Parents did have to pre-register for the event at www.mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com.

Tarrant County Back to School Round Up

Thousands of students and families are getting ready for school in Tarrant County. At Friday morning’s Back to School Round Up, they have access to everything from school supplies and immunizations to haircuts.

The event is a one-stop shop for families as they prepare for the first day of school.

It’s a chance to stock up on school supplies and much more. Students are also able to get haircuts, vision checks, and sports physicals.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey is preparing for her second year with the district.

"I am super excited about the school year. Over the summer it's hard not to see students. I went out yesterday and went to two campuses just to see kids. We get to see the joy in their faces and the hope that their families have for a great year for us," she said. "We're really focused on academic outcomes and making sure our students feel safe and connected at schools."

The Back to School Round Up runs until 2 p.m.

Eligible families must pre-register online at backtoschoolroundup.org.

Arlington ISD Back to School Kickoff

Arlington ISD will hold its 9th annual Back to School Kickoff Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at AT&T Stadium.

Students can receive a new backpack and free school supplies. They’ll also be able to get a fresh haircut, as well as health and dental screenings.

And families can learn about after-school care options.

For more information, visit www.aisd.net/family-support/back-to-school-kickoff.