North Texas couple faces prison for $5 million fraud impacting 40 homeowners

A Texas husband pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Tuesday.

Earlier in December, the man and his wife used social media to seek clients and would quote cheaper costs than competition to secure contracts.

The false architect

What we know:

Chris Judge describes himself as an architect. Federal investigators, however, say he’s not an architect, and while claiming to be one, he and his wife scammed more than 40 North Texas families of nearly $5 million related to incomplete custom-home building and remodeling projects.

In 2022, the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners warned Judge that he was violating the administrative code by referring to himself as an architect. Judge, however, was already well into his scheme, convincing dozens of families to pay him for home construction projects.

What they're saying:

"Well, it’s a cautionary tale for anyone contemplating having construction work done at their home," said Richard Roper, a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas not connected to this case.

"The husband touted himself that he was an architect, which was absolutely not true and, in fact, he was warned by the State of Texas."

Victims questioned delays and incomplete projects, according to a federal complaint.

"You just need to be careful about who you give the money to," said Roper. "If it’s too good to be true, it’s probably not true."

Cost of the scam

Dig deeper:

In the Wise County town of Runaway Bay, Judge received a total of 424 citations for code enforcement violations. Eventually, the FBI got involved.

The feds say Judge and his wife spent some of the money on living expenses, mortgage payments, even plastic surgery.

Facing federal prison

What's next:

FOX 4 contacted Judge’s listed cell number on Thursday evening, but Judge has not returned our call.

Sentencing is scheduled for spring. Chris Judge is facing up to 20 years in federal prison. His wife, Raquelle Judge, is facing up to five years.