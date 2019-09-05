North Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in New Mexico crash

Country music singer Kylie Rae Harris, who is from Wylie, died Wednesday night after being involved in a three-vehicle car crash in New Mexico.

The 30-year-old died in a car crash in New Mexico while on tour.

Harris was a fixture at music venues across North Texas. She's made several appearances on Good Day since 2010. She was most recently last September.

Three years ago, Kylie Rae Harris sat down with Mike Doocy and gave him an intimate look into her life.

The rising country star Kylie Rae Harris posted to Instagram on Wednesday as she arrived in Taos, New Mexico, to play a festival. The girl from Wylie talked tearfully about traveling there as a child with family members who are no longer alive.

Hours later, the 30-year-old was killed in a three-car crash on State Road 522. The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says two drivers, Harris and a 16-year-old, were killed. A third driver was not injured. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

Harris has been performing on FOX 4’s Good Day since September 2010 right after she put out her first CD. Her most recent Good Day appearance was one year ago in September 2018. September is festival time, and Harris entertained crowds at many.

Advertisement

FOX 4 profiled Harris in 2016 featuring one of the loves of her life, her then-3-year-old daughter, Corbie.

In an industry filled with people wanting to be famous, Harris' middle name comes from Stevie Ray Vaughn. But the single mom knew what really mattered.

“Your goals just change. And even though I like going and going and going, I also really like being grounded,” Harris told FOX 4 in a previous interview. “And I like being at home.”

This year, Harris released an album with a song on it for her little girl titled “Twenty Years from Now.” The lyrics read, “God, I hope I’m still around twenty years from now.”

Marc Torres at The Blue Light in Deep Ellum has known her 15 years.

“She was always just honest and genuine and kind when she didn’t really necessarily have to be,” he said.

Torres says everyone thought this new album of hers is what would make her a star.

“I know myself and a lot of people were really excited, really thought this was going to be what really turned that corner and let everyone know what we’ve all known for years and years and years,” he said.

Several country music stars took to social media to share their condolences, including Pat Green.

"The music world lost a beautiful, kind, and incredibly talented woman last night....rest in peace Kylie Rae Harris!" he tweeted.

Harris' very proud father, Mark Harris, worked with FOX 4 as an engineer. He passed away a few years ago to cancer.

In her interview with FOX 4 a few years ago, Harris said a lot of her music was inspired by her father.