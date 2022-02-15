Expand / Collapse search

North Texas community covers veteran’s new home with love notes

Irving
People in Irving showed a North Texas veteran lots of love and support on Valentines Day. They left notes on the walls of her new mortgage-free home.

IRVING, Texas - Notes of love and support are part of a home for a local military veteran.

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class Luisa Velez toured the construction site of her new home in Irving Monday.

She’ll live there with her son mortgage free thanks to the national nonprofit Operation Finally Home.

Community members left inspirational messages between the studs of her home.

"All the notes are amazing. I haven’t even been able to read them all which I am trying to do. It’s all… it’s all very touching," Velez said.

The organization worked with the Dallas Builders Association and the city of Irving to build the home.

Construction is expected to take several more months.

Velez served two tours of duty in combat in Iraq.

