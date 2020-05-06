North Texas cities cancel events, furlough employees as budgets take a hit

article

Cities in North Texas are starting to feel the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact on their budgets.

In Fort Worth, about 80 city employees who run the Will Rogers Memorial Center and the Fort Worth Convention Center will be furloughed on May 18.

The layoff allows those employees to collect unemployment pay through the end of June, if not longer.

Fort Worth leaders said the city’s budget has been hit hard by a drop in use of both places and a drop in sales tax revenue.

Arlington is also considering whether to furlough city employees to save money.

City council members are looking at several options including staggered furloughs or layoffs. Sales tax numbers will guide that decision.

Mayor Jeff Williams said employee reduction would be a last-ditched effort to balance the budget.

Arlington’s high level of service privatization has helped it avoid reducing its workforce to this point during the pandemic.

The city of Lewisville in Denton County announced it has canceled all city-sponsored public events through September.

That includes it’s Fourth of July fireworks show, as well as the KTA Jam Session, St. Paddy’s Texas Style, Fiesta Charra, Sounds of Lewisville concert series and Sounds of Red, White and Lewisville concert.

Lewisville said it’s a money issue with declining sales tax revenue cutting into its budget. The city now predicts a $1 million drop in sales tax revenue this fiscal year.

Dallas has not yet made a decision on furloughing employees.

The city expects to lose about $33.8 million in revenue for the fiscal year due to COVID-19. But, since there is a plan to reduce expenses by about $9 million, Dallas is only facing a $24.4 million shortfall.

Officials said forecasting the impact of the pandemic is difficult because nothing like it has happened in the past 100 years and the dynamics are different than during the Great Recession.

The $25 million projected loss in sales tax for the current fiscal year is equal to the amount lost during the entire two years of the Great Recession.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he thinks Dallas County should be helping the city to pay for enforcement of the orders issued by the county.

