North Texas charities help out families in need in honor of Andre Emmett

Bikes, food, clothing, diapers and more were given out to families in need at UNT-Dallas on Saturday.

The school’s head basketball coach and former Dallas Maverick star Josh Howard organized the event with his charity.

"So for us to be able to be a part and be able to make someone’s Christmas special in the middle of something that’s been so devastating to people, it warms our hearts to know that we can be a part of making them and their children happy for the holidays," said Mel Jackson, executive director of the Josh Howard Foundation.

The Josh Howard Foundation partnered with the Dreams Really Exist Foundation, which remembers Andre Emmett. Emmett, a former Carter High School and Texas Tech basketball star who went on to play professionally, was shot and killed while being robbed outside his home last year.

Two men — Michael Lucky and Keith Johnson — have been charged. Police said there’s no indication they knew Emmett.

"Losing Andre affected him in a big way," Jackson said.

Some say there was one thing Emmett talked about more than basketball.

"It was always about, how can we give back? How can we give back? How can we make a difference that lasts?" said Baylor Barbee, director of the Dreams Really Exist Foundation.

And no one knows that better than Regina Oliver, Emmett’s mother.

"He would definitely be proud. He’s high-fiving from heaven," she said.

Oliver Family Charities also hosted an event Saturday to donate supplies and gifts to hundreds of children who no longer have parents or have parents who are incarcerated.

"It’s definitely about the children," Oliver said.

The event took place at St. Luke Community United Methodist Church.

"Andre was baptized here, his funeral was here, this was his church home," Oliver explained.

Pastor Richie Butler said the charity work exemplifies what the church stands for.

"When we’re engaged in the community, the word that we try to preach comes alive," he said.

Oliver Family Charities plans to make it an annual event.

"It will last, and it will stay forever. It will," Oliver said.

Oliver believes it’s exactly the way her son would’ve wanted it. His name is popular across North Texas. Others who knew him also want to do their part.

"Because it’s Josh’s way of being able to keep Andre’s legacy alive and allowing it to live on through him," Jackson added.

All in an effort to help Families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.