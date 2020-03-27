North Texas car dealerships changing the way they do business during coronavirus pandemic

article

Businesses in North Texas are feeling the crunch of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means changing the way business is done.

Among the changes, car buying barely resembles what it once did.

Test drives are no longer happening, but buyers can still return the vehicle if they don’t like it.

“You can bring the car back in three days with no questions asked,” said Charlie Evans, who is the managing partner at Vandergriff Toyota.

This is car buying in the age of coronavirus.

“It’s a little different the business as usual,” Evans said. “Most of our front doors are locked and we let people in as they have appointments.”

Shopping is online or by appointment only, and sales people are chatting with customers via video to deliver new car orientations while social distancing.

In the service department, deemed an essential business, employees are spread out, surfaces are constantly wiped down, and there's even a safety patrol to make sure customers are keeping their distance.

Bio chemical safe surface sanitizing now tops the list of complimentary services.

“We will sanitize the car for free. We do a multi-point inspection for free,” Evans added.

And for first responder, they are offering free oil changes. Oil changes are $9.95 for anyone else.

“We have available no payments for 90 days. We have big rebates,” Evans said.

In fact, it seems there's no ask too big to get you behind the wheel and keep the economy in drive.

For those who are nervous about leaving their homes, free car pick-up and delivery is also an option.

And the paperwork usually reserved for the finance office can now be signed at your kitchen table.