North Texas businesses ready to get back open after Trump reveals 3-phase plan to reopen economy

President Donald Trump revealed his guidelines for reopening the economy on Thursday.

The guidelines allow for re-opening in phases, and the timelines will be decided by governors.

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will outline his plans for Texas.

After the President's talk just days ago about the federal government having "absolute" authority on this, these guidelines leave a lot up to the states and even counties.

The President said some states could enter the first phase of re-opening as soon as Friday.

In historic Downtown Plano, businesses like 1418 Coffee House have adapted to the times.

“The founder of it did this really incredible of job creating this vibe of relaxed, cozy living areas,” the owner, David Bryant, said. “We've got a lot of regulars and a loyal following that want to support us.”

Bryant is ready to get back to welcoming customers.

“If that's May 1, or that's after that date, we want it to be the safe time. We don't want to risk and cause a health crisis or be a part of that,” he said.

At the White House, the President gave some glimpse at how his administration plans to get the country there.

“Our team of experts now agrees we can begin the next front in our war, which we are calling opening up America again. and that's what we're doing, we're opining up our country,” Trump said.

The plan calls for states to meet certain criteria before entering phase one.

It includes trends, like a 14-day downward turn in documented cases.

Each phase gradually loosens restrictions.

The first still imposes strict social distancing guidelines.

The third would bring most people back to work, allow hospital visits, and bars could re-open.

Each state must continue meeting criteria before moving to each phase.

“If the virus returns in the fall, as some scientists think it may possibly, these guidelines will ensure our country is up and running to we can likewise put it out quickly,” Trump added.

The President told governors during a call Thursday afternoon that states will "call their own shots."

Some that are not as affected by the virus can begin phase one almost immediately.

Others, like New York, may remain shut down for several more weeks.

Gov. Abbott plans to announce his economic plan for Texas Friday at noon.

He has said testing will be a component of re-opening businesses, but offered little other insight.

Small business owners, like Bryant, aren't spending much time worrying about the timing.

“I don't want to get too caught up in weeds. I don't want to get caught up in things I can't control. I just want to be ready for it when it comes,” he said.

They're just eager to get back to whatever normal the future holds.

“We're ready,” Bryant said. “I think everybody's ready to get back to some degree of normalcy.”

