North Texas Bucket List Bingo: 16 experiences every World Cup visitor should try while they're in DFW

Visiting North Texas for the World Cup?

Whether you're here for a match, a few days, or the entire tournament, FOX 4 has created the ultimate North Texas Bucket List Bingo Card featuring some of the most iconic experiences across Dallas-Fort Worth.

From watching the Fort Worth Herd cattle drive and exploring the Stockyards to grabbing Texas barbecue, visiting Reunion Tower, riding the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, and experiencing local favorites that make North Texas unique, this card is designed to help visitors experience the best of our region.

Download

Download and print the bingo card, check off experiences as you go, and see how many North Texas must-dos you can complete during your visit.

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Already crossed something off the list? We'd love to see it. Share your photos with FOX 4 using the submission form below for a chance to be featured in our gallery and on-air coverage throughout the tournament.







Think you can get a bingo? Or maybe even complete the entire card? Download your North Texas Bucket List Bingo Card and start exploring.