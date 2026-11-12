Coppell Police open homicide investigation after missing person found dead

The Brief Coppell Police have started a homicide investigation after a missing person was found deceased in their car near the intersection of Belt Line Road and Ledbetter Road. The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Tyler Watts, was found with a gunshot wound on the body. The vehicle was discovered in a desolate area. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Coppell Police Department by submitting an anonymous online tip.



Coppell Police have opened a homicide investigation after a missing person was found dead with a gunshot wound in a desolate area.

What we know:

On Sunday, November 8, at around 10:20 a.m., Coppell Police received a call about a missing individual.

Later on November 8, the missing person was found deceased in a vehicle near the intersection of Belt Line Road and Ledbetter Road.

Police believe the incident was isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Dig deeper:

After further investigation, Coppell Police believe the victim was murdered.

The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Tyler Watts, was found with a gunshot wound on the body. The vehicle Watts was found in was located in a desolate area.

Coppell Police have now opened a homicide investigation into the incident. The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

What you can do:

Coppell Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them by leaving an anonymous tip at coppelltx.gov/tips.