Coppell Police open homicide investigation after missing person found dead
COPPELL, Texas - Coppell Police have opened a homicide investigation after a missing person was found dead with a gunshot wound in a desolate area.
What we know:
On Sunday, November 8, at around 10:20 a.m., Coppell Police received a call about a missing individual.
Later on November 8, the missing person was found deceased in a vehicle near the intersection of Belt Line Road and Ledbetter Road.
Police believe the incident was isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Dig deeper:
After further investigation, Coppell Police believe the victim was murdered.
The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Tyler Watts, was found with a gunshot wound on the body. The vehicle Watts was found in was located in a desolate area.
Coppell Police have now opened a homicide investigation into the incident. The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.
What you can do:
Coppell Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them by leaving an anonymous tip at coppelltx.gov/tips.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Coppell Police Department.