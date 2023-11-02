PHOTOS: North Texas babies celebrate Texas Rangers' World Series win
DALLAS - Babies born at Baylor Scott & White's Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas are also celebrating the Texas Rangers' World Series win.
Hugo, Lesson, and Walker sported some Rangers gear as the entire DFW Metroplex celebrates the first World Series in the franchise's history.
Although these tiny Rangers fans won't be among the thousands of fans at the parade in Arlington on Friday, they can tune into FOX 4 to watch it.