North Texas among areas seeing increase in COVID-19 cases as it becomes ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

Federal health officials said unvaccinated people are the driving force behind the spread of COVID-19 and several mutations, including the Delta variant.

The CDC said the unvaccinated population makes up nearly all current COVID-19 hospital cases.

Similar to what’s going on locally, COVID-19 numbers nationwide are also going in the wrong direction.

Friday, the CDC director said the country's seven-day average of cases per day has gone up by nearly 70%.

"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Dr. Walensky told FOX 4 that more than 97% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. are unvaccinated.

In Friday’s White House COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Walensky said 17% of counties in the U.S. have seen concerning increases in COVID-19 transmission risk, including much of Texas.

"What we're seeing is that this virus is an opportunist. It is going to places where people are not fully vaccinated. And so there are more cases here in Texas than there might be in other places that have more vaccination," Dr. Walensky said.

The latest data shows only about half of Texans are fully vaccinated.

"We worry because, in the past several days, Dallas County has had an increase in cases of about 14%, an increase in hospitalizations of about 90%," Dr. Walensky explained.

The spread of the Delta variant and another mutation, Delta Plus, are among the top concerns.

"58% of the virus circulating in the United States now is the Delta variant. We know that that variant is more transmissible, two to three times more transmissible than the wild type variant that we had just a year ago. And locally, in Dallas County, about a third of the viruses are the Delta variant," Dr. Walensky said.

The CDC announced in May that fully vaccinated people are protected and can stop wearing masks in most settings.

But even with the current spread of COVID-19 and the more contagious Delta variant, the CDC’s current mask guidance for fully vaccinated people won’t be changing for now.

"We are not considering looking at that now because we know that if you're fully vaccinated, you're protected against the Delta variant and other variants that are circulating here in the United States," Dr. Walensky explained.

And as the next school year approaches, children under 12 will have to wait a little longer until they can get vaccinated.

The CDC director said that decision could come mid to late fall.

Until then, Walensky recommends unvaccinated children continue to wear masks in school settings and to be surrounded by fully vaccinated people.

"Do it for yourself or your family and for your community. And please do it to protect your young children who right now can't get vaccinated themselves," Dr. Walensky said.

Dr. Walensky said they are preparing for the possibility of booster shots and will announce any updates as soon as the data shows the need for boosters.

They’re also considering whether those who are immunocompromised or on immunosuppressant medication may need a third primary dose in case they weren’t fully protected from the first two doses.