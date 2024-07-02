North Texans worry for family back in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl nears

Hurricane Beryl is the earliest Category 5 storm ever that’s now moving toward Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

It’s been downgraded to a Category 4 storm, but people in its path are bracing for the effects.

Dallas resident Kiplin Batchelor is checking on family back in Jamacia, including his sister, Karleene Sutherland, as Hurricane Beryl beats its way through the Caribbean waters.

"It's a big one. We're pretty nervous," admitted Sutherland. "We have not seen a hurricane like this in a couple of years."

"This storm has broken numerous records already," said FOX 4 Meteorologist Dylan Federico. "It’s officially the strongest June hurricane on record, but now also the strongest July hurricane on record."

Jamaicans are bracing themselves for the impact.

Featured article

"I think it’s only the path of Gilbert that hit us in 1988," said Jamaica resident and family friend Roger Lynn. "So we are really taking this one. I think the majority of the country has bought into this whole preparedness thing."

Beryl is expected to hit or pass close to Jamaica about mid-day Wednesday as a Category 4 or Category 3 hurricane.

"Even if it doesn’t directly make landfall on the island, the core of destructive winds could still impact the island and bring possibly the worst impact seen on the island since Hurricane Dean in 2007 or Hurricane Ivan in 2004," Federico said.

"The supermarket shelves are empty. We're stocking up on dry goods, going home, using plyboards to batten down windows, removing loose materials around the yard, things that can fly off with the hurricane," said Sutherland.

Batchelor is 1,700 miles from home and is worried about family that could be in Beryl's way and wrath.

"Impact or no impact, we just feel like He's gonna be with us through it all," Lynn said.

Computer models show that Beryl will move westward towards Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Wednesday. The storm will move toward northern Mexico this weekend, after the Yucatán.