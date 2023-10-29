North Texans stocking up for cold days ahead

After a pretty hot summer, this cold snap now has North Texans pivoting. They are now seeing cold, misty rain and gloomy gray skies.

This cooler weather is set to continue into next week and temperatures could possibly get even colder.

People were going to grocery stores Sunday to stock up on food for the week.

"We did not want to go back out this week. Kinda of grab everything today then stay in for the rest of the night and hopefully don’t have to come back out and buy anything else," Cody Morton said.

"Getting into the garage, into the storage bins, grabbing the jackets, the long sleeve shirts, ready to change it all over," Rob McLaren said.

"I got gloves in my pocket, hat in my pocket, all that’s already out," Denette Fuller said.

For groceries, people were getting water bottles, snacks, and ingredients to make some warm food, including chili.

People said these cold temperatures reminded them of the summer heat because they’re also limiting the time spent outdoors and stocking up on things before the weather hits.