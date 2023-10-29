Expand / Collapse search

North Texans stocking up for cold days ahead

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 4

North Texans stocking up for cold days ahead

After a pretty hot summer, this cold snap now has North Texans pivoting. They are now seeing cold, misty rain and gloomy gray skies.

DALLAS - After a pretty hot summer, this cold snap now has North Texans pivoting. They are now seeing cold, misty rain and gloomy gray skies.

This cooler weather is set to continue into next week and temperatures could possibly get even colder.

Related

Dallas weather: Temperatures to drop 40 degrees in the next two days
article

Dallas weather: Temperatures to drop 40 degrees in the next two days

A Flood Watch is in effect tonight. Plus, it will go from feeling like summer to winter in 48 hours.

People were going to grocery stores Sunday to stock up on food for the week. 

"We did not want to go back out this week. Kinda of grab everything today then stay in for the rest of the night and hopefully don’t have to come back out and buy anything else," Cody Morton said.

"Getting into the garage, into the storage bins, grabbing the jackets, the long sleeve shirts, ready to change it all over," Rob McLaren said.

"I got gloves in my pocket, hat in my pocket, all that’s already out," Denette Fuller said.

Related

Dallas weather: Freeze warning issued for parts of North Texas Saturday
article

Dallas weather: Freeze warning issued for parts of North Texas Saturday

Dallas-Fort Worth will get its first taste of winter on Friday, with cold temperatures sticking around throughout the weekend.

For groceries, people were getting water bottles, snacks, and ingredients to make some warm food, including chili. 

People said these cold temperatures reminded them of the summer heat because they’re also limiting the time spent outdoors and stocking up on things before the weather hits. 