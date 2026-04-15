Firefighters from four departments battle house fire near Terrell
(Source: Terrell Volunteer Fire Department)
TERRELL, Texas - A house in rural Kaufman County was destroyed by fire Tuesday night after a massive blaze drew multiple fire departments to the scene.
Terrell house fire
What we know:
The Terrell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 9:27 p.m. to a residence on County Road 237A. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire venting from the structure.
The flames were so intense, firefighters called for help from the City of Terrell Fire Department, the Ables Springs volunteer fire department and the Elmo volunteer fire department.
The home was in a rural area that did not have fire hydrant access, so firefighters were forced to used tankers to shuttle water to the scene.
Despite the efforts, the home was destroyed by the fire.
Officials reported no injuries during the incident.
What we don't know:
Fire investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department.