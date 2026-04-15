Firefighters from four departments battle house fire near Terrell

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Terrell Volunteer Fire Department)

The Brief A massive fire leveled a residence in Kaufman County late Tuesday night despite efforts from four separate fire departments to contain the blaze. Firefighters were forced to shuttle water to the scene using tankers because the rural location on County Road 237A lacked fire hydrant access. While officials reported no injuries in the incident, investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.



A house in rural Kaufman County was destroyed by fire Tuesday night after a massive blaze drew multiple fire departments to the scene.

Terrell house fire

What we know:

The Terrell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 9:27 p.m. to a residence on County Road 237A. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire venting from the structure.

The flames were so intense, firefighters called for help from the City of Terrell Fire Department, the Ables Springs volunteer fire department and the Elmo volunteer fire department.

The home was in a rural area that did not have fire hydrant access, so firefighters were forced to used tankers to shuttle water to the scene.

Despite the efforts, the home was destroyed by the fire.

Officials reported no injuries during the incident.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.