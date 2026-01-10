Photo galleries: North Texans gather for anti-ICE protests across the area

article

The Brief Protests against ICE are planned Saturday across North Texas, including Denton, Southlake, and Fort Worth. Demonstrations are partly fueled by outrage over a fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis this week. A possible Dallas protest is expected later Saturday, though details remain limited.



Several protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement are happening throughout Saturday in several areas of North Texas.

Many are expected to gather in Denton, Southlake, Fort Worth and possibly Dallas to stand against the rising presence and action of ICE officers, particularly the recent fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

North Texas ICE protests

Denton:

A protest began in Denton at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Southlake:

Another protest began at 11 a.m. in Southlake.

Fort Worth:

An "ICE Out of Fort Worth" protest is planned for 4 p.m. at General Worth Square.

Dallas:

A protest is possible at 6 p.m. in Downtown Dallas, but details on this protest have been scarce.

Fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

The backstory:

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed in Minnesota by an ICE agent. Federal officials are claiming the agent acted in self-defense, but Minnesota leaders disagree.

Witnesses told FOX Local that Good got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, the witness said.

Another witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents. However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."